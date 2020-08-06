GE 2020 postal voting results of Trincomalee district
August 6, 2020 07:45 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Trincomalee electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 6,767 votes (47.61%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 3,884 votes (27.33%), placing the second.
Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) is in the third with 2,337 votes (16.44%) while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in the fourth place with 325 (2.29%).