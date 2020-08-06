GE 2020 postal voting results of Trincomalee district - The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Trincomalee electoral district. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 6,767 votes (47.61%). Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 3,884 votes (27.33%), placing the second. Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) is in the third with 2,337 votes (16.44%) while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in the fourth place with 325 (2.29%).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.