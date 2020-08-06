Ratnapura polling division results - The Election Commission has issued the results of Ratnapura polling division in Ratnapura electoral district. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 63,673 votes (69.77%). Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 21,116 votes (23.14%), placing the second. Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 2,624 votes (2.88%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 1,967 (2.16%).

