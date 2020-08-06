SLPP leads postal voting of Nuwara Eliya district - The Election Commission has issued the postal voting results of Nuwara Eliya electoral district. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 11,751 votes (64.80%). Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has received 3,682 votes (20.30%), placing the second. United National Party (UNP) is in the third with 720 votes (3.97%) while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in the fourth place with 671 votes (3.70%). Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) ranked fifth, after receiving 362 votes (2%).

