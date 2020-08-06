Postal voting results of Kegalle district released
August 6, 2020 09:38 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Kegalle electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 22,904 votes (72.85%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 5,394 votes (17.16%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 1,644 votes (5.23%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 983 votes (3.13%).