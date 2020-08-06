Avissawella polling division results released
August 6, 2020 09:40 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of Avissawella polling division of Colombo electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 58,477 votes (67.93%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 20,308 votes (23.59%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 3,761 votes (4.37%) while the The United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 1,712 (1.99%).