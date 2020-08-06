SLPP leads Kotte division election results

August 6, 2020   09:44 pm

The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Kotte polling division of Colombo electoral district.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 29,436 votes (58.51%).

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 14,946 votes (29.71%), placing the second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 3,405 votes (6.77%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 1,563 votes (3.11%).

