GE 2020: Wattala polling division results out - The Election Commission has issued the results of Wattala polling division of Gampaha electoral district. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 47,230 votes (52.48%). Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 34,706 votes (38.56%), placing the second. Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 3,744 votes (4.16%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 2,138 votes (2.38%).

