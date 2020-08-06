GE 2020: Wattala polling division results out
August 6, 2020 10:26 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of Wattala polling division of Gampaha electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 47,230 votes (52.48%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 34,706 votes (38.56%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 3,744 votes (4.16%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 2,138 votes (2.38%).