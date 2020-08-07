SJB claims Colombo-East polling division
August 7, 2020 12:08 am
The Election Commission has issued the results of Colombo-East polling division of Colombo electoral district.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has secured the win with 20,538 votes (46.58%).
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) followed with 18,007 votes (40.84%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 2,585 votes (5.89%).
United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place after receiving 1,869 votes (4.24%).
Securing 199 votes (0.45%), the National People’s Party (NPP) was in the fifth place.