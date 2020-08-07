SJB claims Colombo-East polling division - The Election Commission has issued the results of Colombo-East polling division of Colombo electoral district. Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has secured the win with 20,538 votes (46.58%). Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) followed with 18,007 votes (40.84%), placing the second. Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 2,585 votes (5.89%). United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place after receiving 1,869 votes (4.24%). Securing 199 votes (0.45%), the National People’s Party (NPP) was in the fifth place.

