Eight COVID-19 cases recover taking total to 2,646

-

Eight more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (13), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 07 patients at the Welikanda Base Hospital and 01 from Army Hospital in Panagoda were discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,646.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,881.

The Epidemiology Unit says 224 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.