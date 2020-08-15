Spells of light showers expected in some areas

-

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

However, several spells of light showers are likely in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island, the Meteorology Department stated.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.