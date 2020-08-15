Recoveries from COVID-19 climb to 2,666

August 15, 2020   01:39 pm

-

Eight more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (15), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 04 patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital, 01 at the Colombo East Base Hospital and 03 at the Minuwangoda Base Hospital have been discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,666.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,886.

The Epidemiology Unit says 209 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

