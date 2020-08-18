Negombo SP Sampayo and 3 prison officials further remanded

-

Interdicted Superintendent (SP) of the Negombo Prison Anuruddha Sampayo and three other prison officers have been further remanded until the 31st of August.

The order was delivered when the defendants were produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (18).

On July 22, following directions of the Attorney General, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) obtained arrest warrants on Anuruddha Sampayo and 03 other officials of the Negombo Prison from the Negombo Magistrate.

Arrest warrants had been issued on the interdicted Superintendent P.W.W.U.P. Anuruddha Sampayo, Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

Negombo Prisons Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala surrendered to the CID on July 25 and was subsequently remanded while Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senarathna surrendered to the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on July 29. They were also ordered remanded after being produced before the court.

Meanwhile, the interdicted Prison Superintendent Sampayo had filed a writ petition at the Court of Appeal, seeking an injunction preventing him from being arrested by the CID.

Sampayo, who was evading arrest after being issued warrants, was arrested on August 02, in Kurunegala, before being transferred to the CID in Colombo and remanded.