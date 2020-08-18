PCoI on political victimization issues summons on Ranil & several others

-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI)probing incidents of political victimization has issued summons on former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Sarath Fonseka, Malik Samarawickrama and Rauff Hakeem.

They have accordingly been informed to appear before the PCoI on the 7th of September.

Further, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan were also issued summons by the PCoI to record statements on the same day.