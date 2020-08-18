PCoI on political victimization issues summons on Ranil & several others

August 18, 2020   11:22 pm

-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI)probing incidents of political victimization has issued summons on former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Sarath Fonseka, Malik Samarawickrama and Rauff Hakeem.

They have accordingly been informed to appear before the PCoI on the 7th of September.

Further, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan were also issued summons by the PCoI to record statements on the same day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories