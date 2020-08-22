COVID-19: Nine more patients recover taking to 2,798

-

Nine more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (22), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 07 from the Welikanda Base Hospital and one each from the Infectious Disease Hospital and Minuwangoda Base Hospital have been discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,798.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,941.

The Epidemiology Unit says 132 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.