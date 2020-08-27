Showers expected in parts of the country after 2pm

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm, says the Department of Meteorology.

Light showers are likely in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Batticaloa to Kankesanturai via Trincomalee and Mullaitivu in the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.