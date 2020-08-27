More COVID-19 recoveries take total to 2,830

-

Eleven more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (27), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, one of them was receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital and the remaining 10 were at the Welikanda Base Hospital.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,830.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,984.

The Epidemiology Unit says 142 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.