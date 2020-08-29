COVID-19 cases hit 2,995 as more arrivals test positive

-

Six new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected this evening (29) increasing the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,995.

Four arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 01 each from Lebanon and the United Kingdom have tested positive for the virus, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

The Epidemiology Unit says 134 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,849 as 07 patients were discharged from the IDH, Welikanda and Minuwangoda hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.