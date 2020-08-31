More foreign arrivals push COVID-19 case count to 3,015

-

More foreign arrivals have added to the total count of coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka, stated the Department of Government Information.

Two recent arrivals from India and one from Qatar have pushed the total tally to 3,015 cases.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 135 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,868 as 08 patients were discharged upon recovery today (31).

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.