COVID-19: Eleven more recoveries take total to 2,879

Eleven more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (01), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 02 from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), 05 from the Welikanda Base Hospital, 03 from the Iranawila Hospital and 01 from the Minuwangoda Base Hospital have been discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2, 879.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka moved to 3,071.

The Epidemiology Unit says 180 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.