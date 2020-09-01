COVID-19: Eleven more recoveries take total to 2,879

COVID-19: Eleven more recoveries take total to 2,879

September 1, 2020   02:47 pm

-

Eleven more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (01), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 02 from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), 05 from the Welikanda Base Hospital, 03 from the Iranawila Hospital and 01 from the Minuwangoda Base Hospital have been discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2, 879.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka moved to 3,071.

The Epidemiology Unit says 180 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories