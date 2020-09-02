Govt. program to provide 100,000 jobs kicks off today

-

The Program of providing 100,000 employment opportunities aimed at eradicating poverty commences today (Sep. 02).

The objective of the Program is to empower those who live in absolute poverty with no formal education and skills through the Multi-Purpose Development Task Force established by the government, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Recipients of the employment opportunities were selected on the basis of the following criteria:

- Unskilled workers who have no formal education or with education lower G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination

- Must be not less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age on the closing date for applications

- Being unemployed member of a family eligible to receive Samurdhi benefits but does not receive it, or being a member of a family receiving Samurdhi benefits but unemployed

- Being an unemployed member of a family with elderly, sick parents or disabled members

- Being a permanent resident of the area of application

Accordingly, one individual with above qualifications from one family was selected to the training program based on the available job opportunities in proximity to the applicant’s residence and his/her choice of field for training, vocational program.

Training programs are scheduled to be conducted at the Training Centers in the same area of the applicant’s residence or at the nearby Training Centers, the PMD said further.

Following a successful training, the applicants will be employed in their area of residence or in nearby areas.

During 6-month continuous training program, a monthly allowance of Rs 22,500 will be paid to the trainees. Following completion of the training program trainees will receive the opportunity to be appointed to an accepted permanent government position in his own residence area with a non-primary skilled salary of Rs. 35,000 and allowances.

The PMD added that after a satisfactory and uninterrupted career record of 10 years they will be eligible for pension.