Afternoon thundershowers expected in several provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 pm.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Sun will be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (03) are Kakkapalliya, Katupotha, Guruwela, Wilegama, Maha-Oya, Tumpankeni, Palukamam at about 12.09 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Few showers may occur in the other sea areas.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo and South-westerly in the other sea areas around the Island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambanthota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.