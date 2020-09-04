Ranil records 5-hour long statement with PCoI

Ranil records 5-hour long statement with PCoI

September 4, 2020   03:18 pm

-

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political victimization after recording a statement for nearly 5 hours.

He was summoned to the PCoI this morning (04) to record a statement with regard to a complaint filed by the former Secretary to the Economic Affairs Ministry, Dr. Nihal Jayathilaka.

Dr. Jayathilaka had filed a complaint alleging that he had been arrested and remanded due to political pressure, over the providing of compensation and gratuity to employees who had voluntarily resigned when establishing the Department of Divineguma Development and over the providing of relief through the ‘Isurumath Niwasa’ programme.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories