Ranil records 5-hour long statement with PCoI

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political victimization after recording a statement for nearly 5 hours.

He was summoned to the PCoI this morning (04) to record a statement with regard to a complaint filed by the former Secretary to the Economic Affairs Ministry, Dr. Nihal Jayathilaka.

Dr. Jayathilaka had filed a complaint alleging that he had been arrested and remanded due to political pressure, over the providing of compensation and gratuity to employees who had voluntarily resigned when establishing the Department of Divineguma Development and over the providing of relief through the ‘Isurumath Niwasa’ programme.