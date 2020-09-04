Indian envoy calls on trade and shipping ministers

-

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay today called on the Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Bandula Gunawardana and the Minister of Ports and Shipping, P. Rohitha Abeygunawardhana.

The High Commissioner congratulated them on assuming responsibility as the Cabinet ministers.



During the discussion with Minister Gunawardana, both sides exchanged views on ways to further develop the strong and mutually beneficial trade and investment ties between India and Sri Lanka.

High Commissioner outlined India’s commitment to strengthen its economic partnership with Sri Lanka, including through trade and investment.

He also spoke about the need to ensure greater use of digital means to sustain the interaction between businesses and governments on both sides in the current situation.

In this context, they agreed to explore the possibility of organizing more sector specific interaction involving business representatives of both countries.

High Commissioner Baglay also called on the Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardhana and congratulated him on assuming office.

They exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest and agreed on the importance of investment for enhanced connectivity between the two nations for prosperity and mutual benefit, the Indian High Commission said.