Recoveries from COVID-19 escalate to 2,918

Eleven more patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals today (05) upon making complete recoveries.

Five patients from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 02 from the Welikanda Base Hospital and 04 from the Iranawila Hospital have accordingly returned to health.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 2,918.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sri Lanka thus far meanwhile stands at 3,115. Sri Lanka also witnessed 12 deaths due to the pandemic outbreak.

Thereby, 185 patients infected with the virus are currently under treatment.