Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 today (05), taking total number of positive cases confirmed in the country to 3,121.

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases include 02 arrivals from India and 01 inmate at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.

According to statistics, only 191 active cases are currently receiving medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,918 as 11 patients were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.