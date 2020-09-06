Seven more recover from COVID-19

-

Seven more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (06), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 03 receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, 03 from Welikanda Base Hospital, and 01 from Iranawila Hospital have been discharged in this manner.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,925.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 3,121.

The Epidemiology Unit says 184 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.