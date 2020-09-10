COVID-19 cases tally climbs to 3,155

-

The total number of positive cases confirmed in the country reached 3,155 as three new COVID-19 patients were detected today (10).

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases include 05 arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Singapore.

Earlier this evening, 05 arrivals from the Maldives were also found positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,955 as 09 more persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 188 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.