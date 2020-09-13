More foreign arrivals add to coronavirus case tally in Sri Lanka

-

More foreign arrivals have added to the total count of coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka, stated the Department of Government Information.

Eight recent arrivals from Qatar, 02 from the Maldives, 03 from the United Arab Emirates, 01 from Ethiopia, and a Ukrainian have pushed the total tally to 3,214 cases.

Accordingly, a total of 24 new virus-positive cases have been reported within the day so far as an returnees from the United Arab Emirates, and 08 more arrivals from Qatar tested positive earlier today (13).

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 211 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,996 as 13 patients were discharged upon recovery today.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.