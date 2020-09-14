Showers expected in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that showers will occur at times in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts with fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm likely at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province while showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00pm.

Strong gusty winds about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota and Nuwara-Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Sea Areas:

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 2.5 m height.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.