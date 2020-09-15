Showers expected in parts of the island

-

Showers will occur at times in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00pm.

Strong gusty winds about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota and Nuwara-Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.