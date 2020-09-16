Appeals Court president recuses himself from contempt case against Gnanasara Thero

-

President of the Court of Appeal A.H.M.D. Nawaz has recused himself from a contempt of court case filed against three defendants including Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

A case had been filed against former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian Shanthini Skandarajah.

When the said case was taken up before Justices A.H.M.D. Nawaz and Sobitha Rajakaruna this morning (16), the Appeals Court President recused himself from the case owing to personal reasons.

He stated that a judge bench comprising Justices Mahinda Samayawardena and Arjuna Obesekara would be named to hear the case.

The case is to be taken up before the new judge bench on October 20.

The contempt of court case was filed against Gnanasara Thero, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of the Mullaitivu area and the Inspector of Police of the Mullaitivu Police Station for violating the court order issued last year by the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court with regard to the cremation ceremony of the late Chief Incumbent of the Gurukanda Rajamaha Viharaya.