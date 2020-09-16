Appeals Court president recuses himself from contempt case against Gnanasara Thero

Appeals Court president recuses himself from contempt case against Gnanasara Thero

September 16, 2020   02:51 pm

-

President of the Court of Appeal A.H.M.D. Nawaz has recused himself from a contempt of court case filed against three defendants including Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

A case had been filed against former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian Shanthini Skandarajah.

When the said case was taken up before Justices A.H.M.D. Nawaz and Sobitha Rajakaruna this morning (16), the Appeals Court President recused himself from the case owing to personal reasons. 

He stated that a judge bench comprising Justices Mahinda Samayawardena and Arjuna Obesekara would be named to hear the case.

The case is to be taken up before the new judge bench on October 20.

The contempt of court case was filed against Gnanasara Thero, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of the Mullaitivu area and the Inspector of Police of the Mullaitivu Police Station for violating the court order issued last year by the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court with regard to the cremation ceremony of the late Chief Incumbent of the Gurukanda Rajamaha Viharaya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories