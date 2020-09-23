Spells of showers expected in parts of the island

-

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, North-central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province after 2.00 pm.

Strong gusty winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected across the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Few showers may occur in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.