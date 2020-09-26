10-hour water cut tonight

September 26, 2020   11:35 am

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended from 8 pm today (26) until 6 am the next morning (27), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board says.

Accordingly, the 10-hour water cut will affect Colombo 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas. 

Meanwhile, water supply for Colombo 11 will be under low-pressure during the aforesaid time period.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said the water supply is being interrupted due to an urgent improvement in the distribution system under the Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management.

