Showers possible in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva Province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 02.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong gusty winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur in the Northern and North-eastern deep sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and in the sea area off the coasts extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.