Spells of showers expected in four provinces  Met. Dept.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

In the meantime, several spells of light showers may occur in North-western province.

Fairly strong gusty winds of about 40 kmph can be expected in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Several spells of showers may occur in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas off the coasts extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Wind speed in the sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai, can increase up to (45-50) kmph.

The sea areas off the coasts extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.