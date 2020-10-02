COVID-19 caseload hits 3,388 with new infections

October 2, 2020   09:30 pm

Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 this evening (02), taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,388.

The Department of Government Information said the latest positive cases include 03 arrivals from Oman, Kuwait and the United States.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 recoveries tally reached 3,245 earlier today as 12 more infected with the virus returned to health.

According to statistics, 130 active cases are currently receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

