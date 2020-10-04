Spells of showers possible in some areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces. Several spells of light showers may occur in Western and Central provinces.

Fairly strong gusty winds of about 40 kmph can be expected in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces, Nuwara-Eliya and Trincomalee districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.

SEA AREAS

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the sea areas off the coasts extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Wind speed in the sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai, can increase up to (50-55) kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coasts extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough or very rough at times. The sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be fairly rough or rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.