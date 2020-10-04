Children among 5 of Sri Lankan origin killed in family dispute in France

Children among 5 of Sri Lankan origin killed in family dispute in France

October 4, 2020   12:08 pm

-

Five people, including four young children, were killed in a suspected family dispute outside Paris on Saturday, as French police investigate what sparked the violence.

The dead, reportedly from a family of Sri Lankan origin, were found together in a room at a property in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-Le-Sec.

The child victims were between two and 14 years old, a police source told AFP.

Three more people were found badly injured at the property after what the local prosecutor’s office said appeared to be a violent family disagreement.

The source said it appeared the victims had been stabbed to death, adding that the line of enquiry involved a family dispute “whose circumstances have still to be determined.”

“They were an ordinary, exemplary family. I can’t believe it,” said Olivier Sarrabeyrouse, the local mayor who had previously taught some of the victims.

The three injured -- including a potential instigator of the violence -- were hospitalised, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that two adolescents were also slightly hurt.

A local cafe proprietor told AFP that police had gone to the family’s home only last week after a dispute.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories