Govt. has no deal with Rishad Bathiudeen, President assures

The full message of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa:

“Ensuring national security is the first and foremost responsibility of my government.

I am not prepared to hand over the power of arresting or arbitrarily releasing people to politicians, as happened in the past.

I will also take actions to rectify any omissions or mistakes made by the relevant authorities or officials.

I emphasize that our government has not entered into any political deal with Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen.

I assure my citizens that I will not forsake the trust that they have placed in me and I will most certainly continue to work towards strengthening the built trust.”