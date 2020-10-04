-

The daughter of the COVID-19 infected woman from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, has also tested positive for the virus, confirmed the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Six members of the family of the infected woman was placed under quarantine at the Habaraduwa Quarantine Center and were subjected to PCR testing early this morning (04).

The results of the PCR tests indicate that the 16-year-old daughter of the woman has also contracted the novel coronavirus.

Accordingly, she is to be transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.