SC concludes considering petitions against 20A

The Supreme Court has concluded the consideration of petitions filed challenging the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

It was announced that the decision of the court will be sent to the President and the Speaker of the Parliament in due course, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Consideration of the petitions commenced for the fourth day this morning (05) before the five-member judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. The bench consists of Supreme Court justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardhane, and Vijith Malalgoda.

Thirty-nine petitions in total were filed against the draft bill of the 20th Amendment, citing the Attorney General as the respondent.

The petitions have been put forward by Election Commission member Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Youth Wing Chairman Mayantha Dissanayake and Attorney-at-Law P. Liyanaarachchi of the Sirilaka Janatha Peramuna, Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL), former Governor and Executive Director of the Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) Ranjith Keerthi Tennakoon, human rights activist Abdul Zanoon and many others.

Meanwhile, Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Gamini Lokuge and Prof. GL Peiris have filed interlocutory petitions seeking permission to present cross-submissions pertaining to the petitions challenging the 20th Amendment draft bill.

In addition, MPs Sagara Kariyawasam, Venerable Omare Kassapa Thera, M. Dayaratne, W.A. Weerathilake and P.G.B. Abeyratne also filed interlocutory petitions.