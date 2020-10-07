Showers possible in parts of the island

October 7, 2020   08:35 am

Showers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Light showers may occur in Central and North-Western provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, North-central and Uva Provinces and in Trincomalee district in the evening or night.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from   Hambantota to Pottuvil. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from   Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Matara , can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.             

