Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and North-western provinces in the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

In the meantime, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Matara , can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.



Special notice

The Department of Meteorology meanwhile said there is a possibility for formation of low pressure area over North-east Bay of Bengal around 9th of October 2020.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

