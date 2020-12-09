Met. Dept. issues warning on severe lightning

-

The Department of Meteorology warns of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places over the Island.

According to the Department, there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The warning has been issued for the time period between 4.00 pm to 11.30 pm today (December 08).

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should:

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations, and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

- Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

- Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors, and boats, etc.

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

- For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.