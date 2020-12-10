Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some areas

-

A few showers will occur in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night. Fairly heavy rainfalls, about 50mm are likely at some places.

The Met. Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Mannar, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil and the wind speed will be (20-30) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Mannar, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil will be moderate. The other sea area around the island will be slight.