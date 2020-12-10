6-hour water cut for parts of Colombo

December 10, 2020   06:15 pm

An 8-hour suspension of the water supply will be experienced in certain parts of Colombo tomorrow (11), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water cut is set to commence at 11.00 pm tomorrow night and continue until 4.00 am on Saturday (12).

Accordingly, the water cut will be experienced in all byroads including Deans Road and Darley Road.

In the meantime, water supply for Vauxhall Street, Vauxhall Lane, Ibbanwala Junction to Slave Island, and Dr. Colvin R. de Silva Mawatha in Union Place, and all connected by-roads will be under low-pressure during this period, the NWSDB said further.

