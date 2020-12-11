Showers or thundershowers expected in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and Southern provinces in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers are also expected in Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts in the morning hours.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara, in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea area around the island will be moderate.