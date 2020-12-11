570 more Covid-19 recoveries confirmed

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 570 patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country 22,831.

Meanwhile 538 new cases of the virus and 02 Covid-19 related deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

A total of 30,613 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 7,636 of them are currently being treated at hospitals.