Showers possible in some areas after 2 pm

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Kalutara, Galle, and Matara districts after 2.00 pm today (December 13), according to the Department of Meteorology.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island, the department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

A few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara, Hambantota, and Pottuvil. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea area around the island will be moderate. The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam will be fairly rough at times.