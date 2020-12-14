329 more coronavirus cases detected

-

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 33,475 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 329 more fresh cases have been detected within the day.

Reportedly, 325 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster, reports confirmed.

The remaining 04 cases have been detected within the prison cluster.

With the new development, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster has registered a total of 29,835 cases to date.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 24,309 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.